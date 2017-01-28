Newspaper headlines: May and Trump hand in hand dominates

Image caption The Times leads with a picture of President Trump pointing at the newly-restored bust of Winston Churchill in the White House. The paper says the Queen's invitation for a state visit to Britain later this year is a sign of a renewed "deep bond" between the UK and the US.

Image copyright Telegraph Image caption The Telegraph calls Theresa May and President Trump the "happy couple" alongside a photograph of the leaders holding hands following face-to-face talks. Just days before, President Trump could "barely be reached on the telephone", the paper says, interpreting Friday's gesture as a sign of "considerable warmth" between the pair.

Image caption The i newspaper also takes Mrs May and President Trump's hand-holding as a sign that special relations are "back on" between the two countries. But while Trump appeared to commit to Nato, it emerged from the meeting that US sanctions on Russia are unlikely to end soon, the paper says.

Image caption The Guardian shows a hand in hand President Trump and Theresa May but describes the Prime Minister's hasty visit as "mortifying". The press conference was short and not without tension, the paper writes, with Trump telling one journalist: "I am not as brash as you might think".

Image caption The Daily Express hails the beginning of a "golden era" of UK and US relations. President Trump's promise to support a Nato alliance was a diplomatic victory for Theresa May, the paper says.

Image caption President Trump and Theresa May were swapping jokes and "joshed" with journalists during their meeting, writes the Daily Mail, but the pair struck a serious note when the new Republican president gave backing to Nato, it adds.

Image copyright FT Image caption The FT struck a more cautious note, writing that Theresa May's attempts to forge good relations with the new president only "appeared to bear fruit", since President Trump himself stayed silent on Nato, despite Mrs May claiming to have secured his "100 per cent commitment".

Image caption The Mirror leads on the death of Elephant Man actor John Hurt, who has died at the age of 77. Sir John, whose career spanned six decades and continued after he was diagnosed with cancer, once said: "I can't say I worry about mortality. We're passing time", the paper writes.

Image caption The Daily Star claims that Bianca Gascoigne, a contestant on Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother, has asked the show's producers for a pregnancy test kit.

Image caption The Sun reports that three boys collapsed at Harrow School after reportedly taking ecstasy tablets. The sixth-form pupils obtained the drug from a dealer in Harrow town centre, it says.

"It was the unlikeliest of double acts," says The Times, as Theresa May and President Trump's face-to-face meeting appears on many front pages. The Daily Mail refers to Donald Trump and Theresa May as "an odd couple."

The Daily Mirror thinks it was "like watching Julie Andrews hang out with Hugh Hefner." The Sun's cartoonist offers a different comparison with Beauty and the Beast in the Disney version. "Lady and the Trump" is the headline in the Daily Star.

The iconic image is that of the two leaders walking out to face the press "hand in hand", says The Daily Telegraph. Daily Mail columnist Quentin Letts thinks that the late Cilla Black would have been encouraged: "the blind date was a success."

The Guardian, meanwhile, seems stunned by the "off-the-scale risk" that Mrs May took. "Politically," it says, the news conference "was a dash across sniper's alley." It adds: "For Mrs May, the danger was of being collateral damage in a Trump explosion."

Most agreed with the view of the Daily Express that she "managed this tricky task with aplomb." The paper writes thinks she has enhanced her standing on both sides of the Atlantic. She has shown, says the Times, "that engagement beats detachment with the new president in the White House." The Sun can't resist offering a formal pat on the back: "Mission accomplished, Theresa."

The Sun reports that Jeremy Corbyn continued to have what used to be styled "a little local difficulty" with his party. "Whenever you think Labour's chaos cannot get worse, it does."

The Mirror thinks the Labour leader was "rocked" by another resignation from his shadow cabinet as more of his MPs refused to support the formal start of Brexit.

The Express says "this is terrible conduct on all sides" and "it speaks volumes about his incompetence." But The i did not think the issue was leaving EU, but "a question about how to save the party... Should it be a party of unity, or principles?"

Slow trains and singed weasels

Chaos and fiasco: words used by The Times to the long-running problems on Southern Rail. The paper says a trouble-shooter brought in to report on "Britain's worst performing rail network" will blame the Department for Transport for "shoddy management."

A source tells the Times that the report is "dynamite" and the paper expects there to be more calls for radical action.

What do you do with "the singed fur and charred feet" of a weasel that lost its life by interrupting the power supply to the Large Hadron Collider, the Guardian asks. The answer is to put it on display.

The paper reports that the "fried" remains of the stone marten are now on show at the Natural History Museum in Rotterdam. The director there tells the paper that "it shows that animal and human life collide more and more, with dramatic results for both."