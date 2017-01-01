Newspaper headlines: IS 'plotting UK chemical attack' and education reforms 'revolt'

Image caption So-called Islamic State is planning "mass casualty" chemical weapons attacks against Britain, the minister responsible for national security has told the Sunday Times. His comments echo similar warnings made by Europol, but are the first time a minister has highlighted the threat, the newspaper says.

Image copyright Empics Image caption The government could face a revolt over higher education reforms, the Observer says. The paper's lead story says the plans would make it easier for new colleges to award degrees and become universities. Labour, the Liberal Democrats and cross-party peers in the House of Lords are all expected to oppose the measures, the paper report.

Image caption The Mail on Sunday continues its campaign on what it dubs foreign aid madness, with the headline "Are they off their trolleys?" It claims Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Tesco have been given large taxpayer-funded grants to help support their overseas suppliers.

Image caption The Sunday Express leads with Prime Minister Theresa May's comments that she will fight to get "the right deal" for everyone - including Remain voters - in Brexit negotiations.

Image caption The Daily Star Sunday reports that George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz will be questioned by police about the circumstances of the singer's death - as is routine in such cases. The paper suggests police are trying to ascertain whether the death was related to drugs.

Events in Turkey came too late for the early editions of the morning papers.

The Sunday Times leads with a warning from Home Office minister Ben Wallace that the self-styled Islamic State group could be planning a chemical weapons attack on the UK.

In an interview, Mr Wallace - who is responsible for security - says that while no specific plot has been identified, mass casualty attacks are an ambition for IS, which has reportedly used poison gas in Syria and Iraq.

The newspaper says that the risk of such an attack in Britain was noted last month by Europol, but this is the first time that a minister has highlighted the threat.

Charity 'concerns'

The main story for the Sunday Telegraph is the threat of extremists taking over charities to pursue violence.

It says the number of times the Charity Commission has referred concerns to the police and other agencies has almost trebled in three years to 630 - a record figure.

The Commission's chairman, William Shawcross, is calling for Muslim charities to help tackle threats of infiltration.

The Observer is predicting cross-party opposition in the Lords next week to the government's plans for higher education.

It says Labour, the Liberal Democrats and independent cross-bench peers have joined forces to scupper legislation that would make it easier for new colleges to award degrees, become universities and make profits from teaching.

Critics fear the reforms would lower standards, but ministers argue that they will widen access.

'Off their trolleys?'

The Mail on Sunday keeps up its attack on foreign aid spending, reporting that more than £2m has been used to improve working conditions for farmers and factory workers in poorer countries.

The paper is outraged that grants were given to supermarkets, "which make huge profits each year", to provide training and healthcare to their overseas suppliers.

"Are they off their trolleys?" asks the headline. The Department for International Development says the projects help developing countries' efforts to trade their way out of poverty.

The Sunday Express agrees with Theresa May that 2017 is a time for opportunity, not fear.

It talks of relishing the chance to change the country.

The Sun on Sunday applauds the prime minister's call for unity, but says wishing for it won't make it so.

It calls on those it says are "still in denial about Brexit" to "stop and wake up".

The Sunday Telegraph tells Mrs May she must start making choices and set out a clear case for the kind of Britain that will result from Brexit.

It argues that the British people will respond positively if she is "direct and courageous".

Purple rainbow

The papers mark the New Year in traditional fashion, with spectacular photographs of firework displays around the world.

The Sunday Mirror says the Australian city of Sydney put on a "Purple Rainbow" as a tribute to the late music star, Prince.

The Mail on Sunday has a photo of armed police in London - part of a big security operation which it says "didn't spoil the 2017 party".

Among the predictions, both the Sun on Sunday and the Mail on Sunday are tipping marriage for Prince Harry.

The Sunday People has its tongue firmly in its cheek with its forecasts, however: apocalypse; Nigel Farage as the new face of Eurovision; and Boris Johnson being knocked out in the first round of Strictly.