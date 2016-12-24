Newspaper headlines: Manhunt ends and last-minute Christmas shopping

Image caption The news Berlin market attacker Anis Amri has been shot dead by police in Milan features on the front page of several papers on Saturday. "The end of the manhunt", says the Guardian's headline.

Image caption The i carries a photograph of police forensic officers examining the scene of the shooting in Milan. It says European authorities face criticism after the fugitive managed to travel hundreds of miles across three countries before being caught.

Image caption The Daily Express carries a warning from former UKIP leader Nigel Farage that the Berlin case shows the risk of passport-free travel across Europe.

Image caption The Daily Telegraph says UK counter-terrorism officials and Tory MPs have issued a similar warning. It also reports the mother of comic Miranda Hart could become the "new Mary Berry" - she is reportedly being considered as the presenter of The Great British Bake Off when the show moves to Channel 4.

Image caption The Sun looks ahead to a "last-gasp" raid on stores on Christmas Eve. It predicts a "manic manday" as husbands and dads flood high streets in a shopping rush.

Image caption The Daily Star also leads with a Christmas shopping story - reporting that bargain hunters are set for a last-minute "shops dash" as retailers slash prices on Christmas Eve.

Image caption The Daily Mirror reports the recall by the Co-op grocery chain of 165,000 hollow milk chocolate Santa figures after two alleged tampering incidents.

Image caption The Daily Mail says health chiefs are advising sick patients to shut themselves away from family and friends over the festive season to keep the pressure off casualty units. "Feeling ill? Postpone Christmas" says its headline.

Image caption The Times reports that the names of a three-year-old member of the royal family and a top historian are among those wrongly appearing on a "blacklist" used by British banks to identify terrorists and potential money launderers.

Image caption The Financial Times leads with the investigation by the US authorities over alleged mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities by banks before the 2008 credit crisis.

The death of Berlin market attacker Anis Amri following a police shooting in Milan is reported across the front pages on Christmas Eve.

The Times, Guardian and the i have pictures of the body of Amri, covered by a sheet on the street.

But the Guardian says the authorities have been left with tough questions about how an armed suspected terrorist had been able to travel hundreds of miles on public transport before being caught.

The Daily Telegraph leads on warnings from politicians and counter-terrorism experts that Europe's open borders are putting security at risk. The Daily Express leads with a similar message from former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

The Daily Star says Amri was "the world's most wanted terrorist", following the lorry attack in which 12 people died.

The Sun says the officer who shot him was still on probation, having joined the force in October. It says the officers who stopped Amri for acting suspiciously did not know he was the suspect wanted for the Berlin attack.

'Click-mouse day'

The Sun is predicting the "craziest ever Christmas Eve shopping rush" as "manic" husbands and dads flood high streets for a "last-gasp raid" on the shops.

The record spending, the paper says, "is tipped to push £1bn".

The Daily Mirror says stores are set for record online spending on Christmas Eve, calling it "click-mouse day".

However the Times reports an Opinium survey suggesting shoppers have less appetite for the Boxing Day sales this year after an extended period of discounting by struggling retailers.

Flood heartbreak

The Daily Mail highlights an appeal from health chiefs for people to isolate themselves if they fall ill over Christmas to stop the spread of bugs and ease pressure on hospitals.

Figures released on Friday apparently show hospitals are already 95% full, with the situation likely to worsen when GP surgeries close and patients turn to A&E.

Meanwhile, according to the i, thousands of people across the North of England and Scotland are set to spend Christmas away from their homes because of winter flooding - last winter's flooding, that is.

The paper says more than 1,200 families stretching from Greater Manchester to Aberdeenshire who were swamped by storms Desmond, Eva and Frank in 2015 are yet to return to their damaged homes.

The figure comes from Freedom of Information requests, but the paper says the true extent of the heartbreak could be worse as some councils do not have any data.

The Daily Mirror's front page lead is the announcement by supermarket Co-op that it is recalling 165,000 chocolate Santas, after small batteries were found inside two of them.

According to the paper, metal detectors are used to check the chocolates as they leave their German factory so there is suspicion of tampering in the UK.

'Bloated list'

In its front page story, the Times says it has analysed a controversial blacklist used by banks to identify potential terrorists and money launderers.

The paper says the list has grown so bloated it even includes the names of a three-year-old member of the Royal Family and a leading historian.

It says its analysis has found that people can be included on the World-Check list partly on the basis of unverified blog posts or because they are relatives or friends of minor public figures.

World-Check owner Thomson-Reuter tells the paper: "Any individual can contact us if they believe any of the information held is inaccurate, and we would urge them to do so."

'Shook the world'

As the year edges towards a close, some of the editorials reflect on what has been and what may be to come.

The Guardian says no other event in 2016 shook the world as much as Donald Trump's election.

"It would be wrong to pass a verdict before there's any evidence," the paper says, "yet the world can be justifiably fearful. Never before has a candidate tried so hard to make America hate again."

For the Daily Mail, "2016 will go down as the year voters opened a truly exciting chapter in our nation's story... the electorate resolved to break free from an undemocratic Eurocracy which for 40 years had been tightening its grip around the country's throat".

Christmas messages

According to the Times, the Church of England is studying a trend of rising attendance figures at church services over Christmas, particularly on Christmas Eve.

About 2.5m people attend Anglican Christmas services, three times the average Sunday total.

A similar spike occurs at Christmas in other denominations too, the paper says. Some churches have apparently found that afternoon services on Christmas Eve are so popular with families they need to run two of them back-to-back to meet demand.

Church leaders also spell out their Christmas messages.

In the Daily Telegraph, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, Vincent Nichols, draws hope for peace in the Middle East from what he calls an "unheralded" meeting few weeks ago involving Jewish, Christian and Islamic leaders.

They produced a joint declaration calling for a dignified co-existence, and describing the violence in the region as a desecration of God's name.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby writes in the Times that Christmas is the season of acceptance, welcome and hospitality.

We cannot say "it's all about Jesus" and then put aside our care for others and their needs, he says.