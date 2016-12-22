Newspaper headlines: Europe's most-wanted man 'slipped off radar'
- 22 December 2016
The papers are once again dominated by coverage of the Berlin lorry attack.
The main suspect, Anis Amri, stares out from the front of the Guardian, which has a headline dubbing him "the one who got away".
The paper says Germany's security services are under intense pressure to explain how the Tunisian, who had been under covert surveillance for several months, appeared to fall through the cracks.
A similar image of Amri is used by the Times.
His father in Tunisia tells the paper he was "a violent, drug-taking adolescent".
The Mail says relatives have revealed he returned to Islam while in jail for nearly four years in Italy, possibly beginning what it calls "his journey into the dark world of extremism".
The Mirror says what it calls "the most wanted man in the world" was born in the desert town of Tataouine, which reportedly became a stronghold for the Islamic State group.
The front of the Financial Times features photos of what initially appear to be four different men - but are all Amri, whom it describes as the "terror suspect with many faces".
The Star also notes that he had up to six aliases under the guises of being Tunisian, Egyptian or Lebanese, and is believed to have entered Europe with Syrian refugees.
The Sun is among those to warn of potentially dire consequences following the European Court of Justice ruling that Britain's surveillance regime is unlawful.
It says there are fears such "these body blows" to the security techniques could cost lives.
The i says the ruling could prove inconsequential after Brexit.
But the Financial Times believes it still poses a problem for the government because the EU will only share personal data with countries that comply with its privacy rules.
Chief advisers
The Telegraph hails a victory for its Better Broadband campaign after the government's decision to invest almost half-a-billion pounds connecting "hard-to-reach" areas.
It says the money will be a boost for 600,000 thousand rural homes.
Meanwhile, figures showing that, in the words of its headline, "May's two chief advisers earn almost the same as she does" attract the attention of the Times.
The joint chiefs of staff in Downing Street, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, are paid £140,000 a year, just 6% less the prime minister and almost as much as other cabinet ministers.
It says government data also shows more than 400 civil servants are paid over £150,000 a year.
The Sun reports that "panicked ministers" are considering laying on hundreds of buses to beat next month's week-long strike by Southern Rail drivers.
Sources, it says, claim school children will be given priority over commuters.
Telegraph cartoonist Matt pictures the Three Kings heading towards a star - on the top deck of a replacement bus service.
Finally, with the headline "O click all ye faithful", the Guardian says the Church of England is trying to reclaim some of its Christmas territory with a searchable online guide to carol services.
"Perhaps surmising that some possible attendees will not be motivated by faith alone," the paper says, it includes the details of 4,500 services that offer mince pies and 3,000 that lay on mulled wine.