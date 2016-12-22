Newspaper headlines: Europe's most-wanted man 'slipped off radar'

Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the prime suspect for the Berlin lorry attack, in which 12 people were killed, was under covert surveillance for months as a possible terrorist threat until police let him slip through their grasp earlier this month.

Image caption The Times says the Tunisian migrant, who had been on a terrorist watchlist and was facing deportation from Germany, has become Europe's most-wanted man. Berlin police admitted that red tape had allowed Anis Amri to stay in the country.

Image caption The Guardian says German security services are under intense pressure to explain how the suspect, who was known to multiple intelligence agencies for ties to Islamist extremists, appeared to fall through the cracks.

Image caption The i states that there is a 100,000 euro reward and a Europe-wide hunt for the suspect. Police warned that he could be armed and dangerous, adds the paper.

Image caption The Daily Star brands the suspect "The coward of Christmas". The paper says a manhunt was under way across Europe after identity papers were found in the cab of the hijacked lorry that ploughed into festive crowds on Monday.

Image caption The Daily Express leads on the health of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who have postponed plans to travel to Sandringham for Christmas because of heavy colds.

Image caption "Throne a sickie" is the Sun's headline on the same story. The paper says the hitch, which caught royal security unawares, came a day after the 90-year-old monarch hosted a Buckingham Palace lunch.

Image caption The Daily Mail compares two reports: One, it says, found that UK aid to the world's 20 most corrupt regimes increased by almost 30% last year, while the other "painted a picture of an underfunded social care service in which vulnerable patients are 'falling through the cracks'".

Image caption The Financial Times says the world's oldest bank is to be rescued by the Italian state using a new 20bn euro bailout package, as a last-gasp private sector salvage plan for Monte dei Paschi di Siena crumbled, forcing losses on bond holders.

Image caption The Daily Mirror reports that TV star Michael Barrymore wants £2.5m in compensation from police for arresting him in 2007 over the death of a 31-year-old man at his Essex home six years earlier. Barrymore and two other men were later released without charge.

The papers are once again dominated by coverage of the Berlin lorry attack.

The main suspect, Anis Amri, stares out from the front of the Guardian, which has a headline dubbing him "the one who got away".

The paper says Germany's security services are under intense pressure to explain how the Tunisian, who had been under covert surveillance for several months, appeared to fall through the cracks.

A similar image of Amri is used by the Times.

His father in Tunisia tells the paper he was "a violent, drug-taking adolescent".

Image copyright German Federal Police Image caption Anis Amri is suspected of carrying out the Berlin lorry attack

The Mail says relatives have revealed he returned to Islam while in jail for nearly four years in Italy, possibly beginning what it calls "his journey into the dark world of extremism".

The Mirror says what it calls "the most wanted man in the world" was born in the desert town of Tataouine, which reportedly became a stronghold for the Islamic State group.

The front of the Financial Times features photos of what initially appear to be four different men - but are all Amri, whom it describes as the "terror suspect with many faces".

The Star also notes that he had up to six aliases under the guises of being Tunisian, Egyptian or Lebanese, and is believed to have entered Europe with Syrian refugees.

The Sun is among those to warn of potentially dire consequences following the European Court of Justice ruling that Britain's surveillance regime is unlawful.

It says there are fears such "these body blows" to the security techniques could cost lives.

The i says the ruling could prove inconsequential after Brexit.

But the Financial Times believes it still poses a problem for the government because the EU will only share personal data with countries that comply with its privacy rules.

Chief advisers

The Telegraph hails a victory for its Better Broadband campaign after the government's decision to invest almost half-a-billion pounds connecting "hard-to-reach" areas.

It says the money will be a boost for 600,000 thousand rural homes.

Meanwhile, figures showing that, in the words of its headline, "May's two chief advisers earn almost the same as she does" attract the attention of the Times.

The joint chiefs of staff in Downing Street, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, are paid £140,000 a year, just 6% less the prime minister and almost as much as other cabinet ministers.

It says government data also shows more than 400 civil servants are paid over £150,000 a year.

Image caption Mince pies and carols anyone?

The Sun reports that "panicked ministers" are considering laying on hundreds of buses to beat next month's week-long strike by Southern Rail drivers.

Sources, it says, claim school children will be given priority over commuters.

Telegraph cartoonist Matt pictures the Three Kings heading towards a star - on the top deck of a replacement bus service.

Finally, with the headline "O click all ye faithful", the Guardian says the Church of England is trying to reclaim some of its Christmas territory with a searchable online guide to carol services.

"Perhaps surmising that some possible attendees will not be motivated by faith alone," the paper says, it includes the details of 4,500 services that offer mince pies and 3,000 that lay on mulled wine.