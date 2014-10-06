Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg's attacks on his coalition partners attract much comment in Monday's newspapers.

The deputy prime minister wasn't the first to use the party conference to highlight differences with the Tories and, observing the speeches in Glasgow, the Independent's Donald MacIntyre suggests the spectacle resembles a rock band breaking up.

Image copyright Getty Images

The Guardian too sees the Lib Dem pronouncements as a "sign of how coalition relations have descended into trench warfare in the run up to the election".

As for policy splits, Mr Clegg's call for tax rises on higher earners in order to cut the deficit are portrayed by the Daily Mail as a plan to "soak the rich".

And as the Daily Telegraph interprets it, the Lib Dems have told David Cameron they will refuse to form a coalition with the Conservatives unless he commits to punishing tax hikes for the middle classes.

Mr Clegg's series of "red lines" also cover "legally illiterate" plans to allow UK judges to ignore European human rights rulings, while he is potentially willing to block any military action in Syria, it adds.

"The intensifying row between the Lib Dems and Conservatives... looks set to overshadow the final months before the general election in May next year," says the paper.

But according to the Financial Times, senior Lib Dems have indicated they would be be ready to give up their opposition to a vote on Britain's membership of the European Union in 2017 in return for a chance to revive their ambition to secure a platform of constitutional change.

For the Daily Express it is a "terrifying thought" that the Lib Dems could still hold the balance of power in a hung parliament next year.

"They have not matured with the responsibilities of government but instead have acted as a block on reform in areas such as immigration, Europe and human rights," it says.

The Times is not alone in questioning the stance being taken by the Lib Dems, describing it as "damaging" and "foolish". "It makes no sense for the Lib Dems to start denigrating a government of which they are a part... there is still work to be done," it says in a leader.

In the view of the Daily Mirror, "Nick Clegg can draw as many red lines as he likes but Britons remember how he broke promises when he jumped into bed with David Cameron's Conservatives."

Cheeky cousin

Image copyright PA

A guitar John Lennon played on the recording of Paperback Writer - and later gave to his cousin - is expected to fetch as much as £600,000 at auction.

TracksAuction.com describes the Gretsch 6120 as one of the most significant of Lennon's guitars to come on to the market in the past 30 years, reports the Independent.

Lennon gave the instrument to David Birch in November 1967.

Mr Birch said he had fancied forming his own band at the time and "was just cheeky enough to ask John for one of his spare guitars".

His mother, Harriet, was the younger sister of Lennon's mother, Julia, and his family lived near the former Beatle when he was growing up in Woolton, Liverpool.

Neighbours shocked

The death of a woman said to have posted abusive messages to the parents of missing girl Madeleine McCann features on several front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says the death of suspected "Twitter troll" Brenda Leyland, 63, who was found in a Leicester hotel room on Saturday, is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Her alleged behaviour was exposed by a reporter from Sky News, says the Daily Mirror.

The Guardian reports that Mrs Leyland was said to have left her home in the village of Burton Overy, Leicestershire, after being confronted. It notes that she was "said not to be the worst of the alleged online abusers" targeting the McCann family.

According to the Daily Mail, Mrs Leyland's neighbours described the church-going mother as someone who "kept herself very much to herself" and were said to be shocked at the events.

Breaking point?

The funding of the NHS in England sparks some concern.

In a letter published in the Independent, a group of leading doctors, nurses and charity bosses warn the service is at "breaking point"; its "founding principles" at risk.

The signatories include the heads of the British Medical Association, Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Physicians, and they stress the need for a "fully-costed spending plan" if a £30bn "black hole" in the service's finances is to be addressed.

Image copyright Getty Images

The Financial Times leads with its own analysis of official data related to the NHS in England. The Nuffield Trust research indicates the NHS will have to find billions of pounds to build and run more than 20 new hospitals by early in the next decade unless it can find ways to treat more patients in the community or their homes.

There is evidence the cash-strapped service has begun to reduce the number of "low-priority treatments", it adds.

Meanwhile, the Guardian's health correspondent Denis Campbell says hospitals are facing a "financial double whammy". They are spending money on extra staff to cope with growing demand at the same time as being forced to make millions of pounds of savings, he writes.

Staying with health, the Times leads with a report that families worried about the treatment of their relatives in care homes are to be given official advice for the first time on how to film them secretly.

A public information sheet setting out the factors that they need to consider when carrying out covert surveillance will be issued at the end of the month by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog . It comes after a series of scandals were uncovered using such methods.

Image copyright Reuters

London lure

More people want to work in London than any other city in the world, a survey reported in the Guardian and Financial Times suggests.

The poll of more than 200,000 people in 188 countries for the Boston Consulting Group and a group of recruitment websites saw 16% opt for the UK capital, ahead of New York (12.2%) and Paris (8.9%).

The respondents were able to name up to five cities they would like to relocate to and Sydney, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, Toronto, Singapore and Rome made up the rest of the top 10 list. The US was the most popular country to move to followed by the UK and Canada. Germany was the favourite destination among non-English speaking countries.

Shoving match

Photographs of the touchline row between Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Chelsea's Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge on Sunday make it on to the front pages of several papers.

Image copyright PA

Wenger appeared to push Mourinho in the chest in Chelsea's technical area following Gary Cahill's challenge on Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

"Wenger and Mourinho get pushy," is the i's take on the incident, which reports the Gunners boss remained "unrepentant", claiming Chelsea should have had two players sent off.

The Daily Mirror reckons Wenger "lost the plot" but says he is unlikely to face any FA punishment as the referee dealt with the "ugly confrontation".

The Guardian reminds its readers of the pair's "strained relationship". It describes the "sorry shoving match" as an "ugly first-half spat".

The match ended in a 2-0 win for Chelsea - the latest in a series of victories for the Blues over the Gunners. "When push comes to shove, it's the same old story for Wenger," says the Times.

Making people click

Daily Mirror: Jules Bianchi crash pictures show moment car left Japanese Grand Prix track before crashing into tractor

Guardian: Bookshops hope 'super Thursday' will help start a new chapter for publishing

Times: Peter Thiel: 'My quarter-life crisis turned me into a billionaire'

Financial Times: Yahoo punt on Snapchat brings back images of dotcom days past

Daily Express: 'The money was ridiculous' says Harry Potter star Rupert Grint