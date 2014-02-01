Amanda Knox features on a number of front pages for the second day in a row after her acquittal for the murder of Meredith Kercher was reversed.

She was "shameless", thinks the Daily Mail, in an appearance on an American talk show, while the Daily Mirror refers to her as an "ice maiden".

Education stories are the leads of choice for two of Saturday's broadsheets. The Daily Telegraph says English is no longer the main language for the majority of children in more than one in nine schools, while the Times claims children aged just four are to face classroom tests.

David Cameron and the latest round of combat in his EU battle is the top story for the Financial Times - it feels the PM has been dealt "a double blow" by events on Friday.

Real Life of Pi "A tale of adventure and unlikely survival to rival the blockbuster book and film Life of Pi" - that's how the Guardian describes the story of a Mexican man who claims to have been drifting in the Pacific for 16 months. He was found "emaciated" and "dressed only in his underpants". He told rescuers he survived "by catching turtles and birds with his bare hands". But Cliff Downing, a Royal Yachting Association instructor, tells the paper he is sceptical. "There are 1,001 hazards that would make his survival for so long very unlikely."

Discussing the papers for the BBC News Channel, journalist and campaigner David Akinsanya said he was unhappy with the idea of testing children at the age of four.

"It does fill me with horror. I really think that childhood is being overtaken by education," he said, adding: "It's going to make children and parents feel inadequate if they're not up to scratch."

But Kate Devlin, political correspondent at the Herald, said: "The latest educational tests show that we are starting to slip behind in terms of global standards, so it is difficult if you're the education secretary.

"You do want to do something and all the experts say that if you intervene earlier you do get the better results."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Residents of the flooded village of Muchelney reportedly refer to the rest of the UK as "the mainland" after more than a month underwater

EU 'double blow'

On Friday, the House of Lords killed off the bill designed to enshrine an EU referendum in law. Earlier, French President Francois Hollande made it clear he wasn't about to throw his support behind David Cameron's planned renegotiation of the EU's rules.

Scarlett and Soda Stream Image copyright AP Actress Scarlett Johansson has quit as an Oxfam ambassador due to a conflict with her role promoting Soda Stream - an Israeli company with a factory in the occupied West Bank. The Financial Times says this should not be "dismissed as a storm in a fizzy cup". She says the firm is "building a bridge to peace" but, the FT says, "it is disingenuous to romanticise settlement enterprises". "The occupation imprisons thousands of the Palestinians' young men" and means "there are almost no basic foundations for an economy".

The Daily Mirror says the bill was always "a ruse" because it would never have been binding on MPs elected at the next election. And it adds: "Unelected peers pulling the plug on a PR scam was a messy end to a tawdry attempt at managing divisions within a split Tory party."

The Daily Express, no friend of Brussels, thinks the Lords "have played host to the cynical slaughtering of a measure designed to restore democratic sovereignty to the British people".

Very similar sentiment in the Sun, which says Labour and Lib Dem peers "do not trust us not to want out. So they won't give us a say". The paper feels "this disdain for democracy is a common theme from Ed Miliband's would-be government".

Mr Hollande's comment that "revising the treaty is not a priority... was French for 'You've got to be joking'," says the Independent's leader. It believes Mr Cameron "has many good ideas about reforming the EU... but as was proved yesterday, he does not have enough powerful allies in Europe to ensure that his ambitions have a good chance of being realised."

'Le legeauver'

Image copyright AP Image caption Dame Helen Mirren "twerking" on stage at Harvard University"s Hasty Pudding Theatricals amuses the papers

Away from the serious political ramifications, the papers have fun with the meeting between David Cameron and Francois Hollande - including their somewhat awkward Oxfordshire pub lunch.

David Cameron "wanted a warm beer" with his lunch, says George Parker, in the Financial Times, but "instead President Hollande opted for a glass of French wine... and a bucket of cold water over the prime minister's plans".

The Guardian says the tete-a-tete "almost hit the wrong note before even starting" when the British PM suggested talks take place at Blenheim Palace - only to realise "this was named after the Battle of Blenheim, the Duke of Marlborough's victory over France in 1704".

"For a pub lunch, it was a cut above the average, but then so were the diners," writes the Daily Telegraph. It is also proud of its own senior political correspondent - "fearless seeker of truth" - Christopher Hope, who dared ask Mr Hollande about his alleged affair. "Damn those insolent English hacks with their questions and their nosiness! Why couldn't they show proper deference to their betters?" it writes.

Quentin Letts, of the Daily Mail, calls Hope's question - about, as he puts it, "le legeauver" - "one of the great diplomatic custard pies of our age". It was, he says, "As moments go, a bit of a bottom-clencher. But one to cherish." And how did the PM react? Throughout, Letts says, he "doodled, jolly, jolly hard".

Knox analysed

As Amanda Knox appears in the papers once again following her reinstated guilty verdict, it is her appearance which several commentators focus on.

Image copyright AP Image caption The bloody face of Ukrainian opposition protester Dmytro Bulatov is shown in the papers

Alison Phillips, in the Daily Mirror, says Knox "is clearly desperate to shed the image of 'Foxy Knoxy'... and her expensive legal and PR team will have advised her that brown bobbed hair, brown shirt and specs is a far better look in trying to persuade the public you are innocent than the scarlet lipstick and plunging neckline look of her [earlier] Daybreak appearance".

"Troubled But Bookish Student, I think, was the look she was aiming for this time," writes Jan Moir, in the Daily Mail. "She tucked her hair behind her ear with the air of a wounded antelope astounded to find itself on the lion's lunch menu."

Peter Popham, though, in the Independent, takes a very different view of the story. "Sensational reporting of facts that are intrinsically unsensational is at the root of the mess that Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito find themselves in," he writes. Listing factors such as the now infamous kissing after the murder and the splits Knox reportedly did in the police station, he says: "The baseless smears with which the first prosecution filled the Italian media, eagerly recycled in the British tabloids, became what everyone 'knows'."

Flower wilts

The departure of Andy Flower as England cricket coach prompts much discussion.

Character crimes Image copyright Other "Seldom does the criminal justice system catch up with children's book villains," but, as the Times reports, research by Lovereading.co.uk has shown the lengthy jail sentences some of fiction's nastiest characters would have faced. Voldemort - Harry Potter's nemesis - 134 years for crimes including genocide, terrorism and identity fraud

Willy Wonka - 23 years for slave labour of the Oompa Loompas and child neglect, plus a £20,000 fine for health and safety breaches at the chocolate factory

Charles Dickens' Fagin - 14 years for child slavery, 10 for grooming and six months for theft

"Flower leaves with a huge amount of credit in the bank" following three successive Ashes wins, says Mike Selvey, in the Guardian, "but in the great scheme of things no one is better than their most recent efforts."

"Someone had to take responsibility for the winter of a gruesome Ashes whitewash... and so it is Flower, an impressive leader of immense dignity and with a record of high success until the endless failure of this tour," writes Jim Holden, in the Daily Express.

Several writers, including John Etheridge in the Sun, focus on controversial batsman Kevin Pietersen. Etheridge says he "is still facing the England axe" despite the resignation of his "nemesis".

Former England captain Mike Atherton agrees. Writing in the Times, he says "a new coach... would be within his rights to decide that the circus surrounding Pietersen has been damaging enough and decide to take the England team in a different direction".

Atherton's successor, Michael Vaughan, tells the Daily Telegraph his ideal successors for Flower. Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood is one of them - "He has too good a cricket brain to be put to service by someone else." The other, Vaughan thinks, should be Gary Kirsten, former coach of both India and South Africa.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ahead of the Superbowl in New Jersey, organisers are doing battle with the elements

Falling down

The Office for National Statistics says real wages in the UK have been dropping consistently since 2010 - the longest period of falls since at least 1964.

"Declining wages are a price we pay for Mr Cameron's austerity," thinks the Daily Mirror. And "any union putting in a demand for a big increase will immediately be labelled greedy", it adds.

The Sun, by contrast, lays blame with Mr Cameron's predecessor. It says Gordon Brown's "big spending government left us defenceless" when the financial crisis hit: "Sensible people accept such times were never going to make them richer."

"Recovery or not, poverty is now set to deepen," argues the Guardian's leader column. It says lower income groups "will fare much worse over the post recession period", belying the suggestion that we're all in this together.

Making people click

Guardian - Footage released of Guardian editors destroying Snowden hard drives

Financial Times - Stocks suffer worst January since 2010

Daily Mirror - Transfer news recap: All the reaction from Transfer Deadline Day

Daily Telegraph - Cast away: Shipwrecked man makes land 'after 16 months adrift'