Icelandic first lady's charity shop chic

Iceland's first lady raised eyebrows at a recent film awards gala not just for her black outfit showing solidarity with the #MeToo anti-harassment movement, but also from where it was purchased.

When asked on Facebook where she bought her jacket, Eliza Reid told her followers that she had actually picked it up in the Red Cross charity shop in central Reykjavik, Iceland Monitor reports.

Ms Reid, a Canada-born journalist, is married to President Gudni Johannesson, and the couple have four children. They've been praised by Icelanders for their down-to-earth attitude, the paper says.

The couple met when they were both studying at Oxford University. Ms Reid told Hit Iceland website in 2017 that she "won" a blind date with the future president at a rowing club event.

The Icelandic Red Cross was delighted at the mention, telling their Twitter followers that the first lady looked "awesome in a gorgeous jacket from the Red Cross".

They also hoped to pull in more of Reykjavik's fashion leaders, pointing out that "we're open from 10am to 6pm today".

Reporting by Alistair Coleman

