Image copyright Eva Pandora Baldursdottir Image caption Avast ye! Eva Pandora Baldursdottir sports an eyepatch following an eye injury

A member of parliament from the Pirate Party in Iceland was forced to wear an eyepatch for a television appearance following a bizarre household accident.

Eva Pandora Baldursdottir wrote on her Facebook wall that her one-year-old daughter "scratched my eye, which means I have to wear an eyepatch over the weekend," Reykjavik Grapevine reports.

"That wouldn't be an issue if it wasn't for the fact that I'm going to a TV debate tonight," she said.

"Of course be wearing my beautiful eyepatch," she said of her impending appearance on Iceland's Stod 2 channel.

The Pirate Party, which bases its policies on civil rights, free sharing of information and direct democracy, holds 10 out of 63 seats in the Athling, Iceland's parliament.

They are the third largest party in the country, based on size of vote in the 2016 elections.

Presidential predicament

Eva was not the only Icelandic politician to fall victim to household accidents this week, with the news that the country's president Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson broke his nose and gashed his forehead in a bathroom fall.

Gudni told his Facebook followers that he fainted after a "hot and cosy bath, which was probably too hot and cosy", Iceland Monitor reports.

Thanking local hospital staff for taking care of him, he says he's feeling fine despite photographs of subsequent official meetings clearly showing a scar above his eye.

Image copyright Forseti Island Image caption Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson (second from left) show clear signs of his injuries

Reporting by Alistair Coleman

Next story: Japanese lottery winners get collectable manhole covers

Use #NewsfromElsewhere to stay up-to-date with our reports via Twitter.