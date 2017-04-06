Japanese castle seeks lord and lady for one night

Image copyright Wikimedia/Frank Gualtieri Image caption Japan is considering various means to attract more tourists to the country

A guesthouse company in Japan is offering one couple a chance to experience a night as lord and lady of Hirado Castle, in an attempt to attract tourists to the area, The Mainichi website reports.

Couples applying for the chance to do so have to comprise a man and woman and be at least 20 years old. The winners not only get to stay the night in the castle tower, they will be guarded by city officials dressed as ninjas and met by 30 volunteers dressed in full armour. They will also be served a dinner made from local ingredients, the website says.

The current Hirado Castle in Nagasaki Prefecture was built in the 1960s. It currently houses a museum of artefacts from the local Matsura clan, who first built a fortress on the site in 1599 and ruled the area for two and a half centuries.

