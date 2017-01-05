German ministries row over green light for 'mega-trucks'

Image copyright ZDF Image caption Extra-long lorries have been given the green light to travel on part of Germany's road network, mainly motorways

A decision to allow so-called "mega-trucks" on Germany's roads has sparked an unusually public spat between the transport and environment ministries.

The lorries, known as gigaliners in Germany, can be up to 25.5m (83ft 8in) long - that's 6.5m more than the current limit, the ZDF Heute news website reports. The new rules came into force on 1 January after Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt heralded the vehicles as "safe" and "practical", and said they would lower emissions by requiring fewer journeys.

But that view isn't shared by the environment ministry. "The effects of the long-truck, its environmental impact, as well as effects on rail transport have not yet been sufficiently examined," says state secretary Jochen Flasbarth, adding that the decision is incompatible with EU law.

The rail industry and environmental groups agree, arguing that gigaliners will shift freight back onto the roads, and one rail group is threatening to take legal action against Mr Dobrindt. There are also concerns about infrastructure, including how the lorries will negotiate smaller roundabouts or park at motorway services.

But the transport ministry has rejected the criticism from its colleagues, telling Deutsche Welle that extensive trials were carried out and the environment ministry "basically agreed" with the decision to allow gigaliners onto the roads.

Among social media users the feeling is overwhelmingly negative. "The railways will suffer, and in the long term the environment, infrastructure and safety as well," one person tweets, while another is worried about the "crazy mega-trucks" being blown about in high winds. "A very clear NO. Instead of mega-trucks, rail transport should be expanded and made easier to use," declares a reader of Sueddeutsche Zeitung. But one Twitter user thinks the lorries are an "ingenious invention", adding: "Romantics curse and fear the new. Engineers are full of pride".

