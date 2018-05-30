Do these photos change your view of pigeons?

Giving a PR makeover to pigeons
This photographer in New York has been on a 10-year mission to teach people that pigeons are beautiful.

Produced by Bill McKenna. Camera by Matt Reilly. Additional archive by Andrew Garn. Original music by Gene D'Andrea.

  • 30 May 2018
