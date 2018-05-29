When Trump said Roseanne 'was about us'

Media player
When Trump said updated Roseanne show 'was about us'
The return of Roseanne brought a conservative character to primetime TV - and President Trump loved that.
Now the sitcom has been cancelled after Roseanne Barr published a racist tweet about a black former Obama official.
29 May 2018
