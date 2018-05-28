Police punch woman in US beach arrest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police filmed punching woman in New Jersey beach arrest
Police in New Jersey have begun an investigation after officers were filmed hitting a 20-year-old woman on Wildwood beach.
Emily Weinman can be heard screaming in a widely shared video, as she was arrested on suspicion of underage drinking on Saturday.
The two officers have been "reassigned to administrative duty" pending the investigation outcome.
-
28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44281284/police-filmed-punching-woman-in-new-jersey-beach-arrestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window