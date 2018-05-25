Harvey Weinstein smiles in handcuffs
Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan reacts to his arrest

Rose McGowan, one of the movie mogul's accuser, reacts to Harvey Weinstein being arrested for sexual assault charges.

Mr Weinstein has denied engaging in any non-consensual sex acts.

