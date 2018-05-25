From Windsor to the White House

Media player
Bishop Curry: 'I love President Trump and I pray for him'
The preacher who lit up the royal wedding has turned his attention to Washington, joining a protest for more social justice.
Bishop Curry spoke to the BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan.
25 May 2018
