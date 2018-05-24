Trump: 'US military is ready if necessary'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on North Korea: 'Powerful US military is ready'
President Trump explains why he has cancelled the planned June summit with North Korea.
-
24 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44246203/trump-on-north-korea-powerful-us-military-is-readyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window