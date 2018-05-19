African Americans ‘proud’ to watch history
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal wedding 2018: Inside glam US viewing party... at 6:45am

About 200 Americans rose very early to watch the wedding at a glitzy bash in Washington. For some, it was a very special moment.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins

  • 19 May 2018
Go to next video: Royal wedding: Highlights