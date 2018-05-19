Tears at vigil for Texas victims
Santa Fe school shooting: Tears at vigil for victims

A vigil has taken place to remember the 10 people who died and the 10 others injured after a student opened fire at a Texas high school, the state governor said.

The attacker has been identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old pupil at Santa Fe High School.

Most of the ten people who died were students, police said.

