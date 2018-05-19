Texas shooting suspect is read his rights
Texas school shooting: Suspect is read his rights

Ten people have been killed and 10 others injured after a student opened fire at a Texas high school.

The attacker was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old pupil at Santa Fe High School.

He has been arrested and charged with murder.

  • 19 May 2018
