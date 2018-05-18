Media player
Video
Rudy Giuliani and the surprising things he said in first month
Rudy Giuliani had a revealing first month as President Donald Trump's lawyer. Some things he said clearly surprised his boss, who said he had yet to get his "facts straight".
18 May 2018
