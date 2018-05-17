Trump: 'North Korea would be very rich'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on Kim meeting: 'North Korea would be very rich'
Mr Trump says Kim Jong-un's fate would be different to Libya's Gaddafi after he gave up nuclear weapons.
-
17 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44162278/trump-on-kim-meeting-north-korea-would-be-very-richRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window