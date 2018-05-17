Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Truck driver survives highway fireball
A Texas truck driver survived this spectacular fireball on a highway when his vehicle swerved to avoid a car and hit a wall. At least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
-
17 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window