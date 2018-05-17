Trump: Immigrant gangs 'animals, not people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: Immigrant gangs 'animals, not people'

US President Donald Trump has said immigrant gang members are "not people" but "animals".

He was responding during a White House event to a point made by a California sheriff about the MS-13 gang, which was started in the 1980s by immigrants from Central America.

  • 17 May 2018
Go to next video: Mexico hits back at Trump troop decision