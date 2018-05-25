Media player
Andre D Wagner captures the black experience in New York
From girls eating ice cream to police stopping young men, Andre D Wagner's photos reflect the complex reality of African Americans living in New York City.
Video by Arijeta Lajika
25 May 2018
