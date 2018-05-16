Canada gets real about boreal

Media player
This is the world's largest protected boreal forest
Following the creation of Alberta's Birch River Wildland Park, Canada is now home to the world's largest protected boreal forest. The newest park was born out of the cancellation of timber quotas in the province.
