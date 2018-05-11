Deadly US decisions before Niger ambush
Video

Deadly US military decisions before Niger ambush

The Pentagon has released a summary report detailing a months-long series of fatal decisions in the lead-up to deadly ambush that left four American and five Nigerian soldiers dead in October 2017. The BBC has reconstructed a timeline of events illustrated by US military training videos that reveal just what went wrong.

Video by Paul Blake

  • 11 May 2018
