BDSM is ‘safe, sane, and consensual’

A member of the BDSM community explains the rules of consent
The now ex-New York attorney general has implied that some assault claims against him were simply rough sex. But what does the BDSM community think about the rules of consent? Christa Gheist is a sex worker activist and former dominatrix.
(Photo: Christa Gheist. Credit: Twitter/@RivkaGheist)
11 May 2018
