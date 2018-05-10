Trump welcomes detainees
Trump welcomes three Americans released by North Korea

Three Americans released by North Korea were greeted by President Trump at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

The trio have been freed as a gesture of goodwill ahead of talks between the leaders of the US and North Korea.

