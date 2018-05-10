Trump welcomes detainees

Media player
Trump welcomes three Americans released by North Korea
Three Americans released by North Korea were greeted by President Trump at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.
The trio have been freed as a gesture of goodwill ahead of talks between the leaders of the US and North Korea.
10 May 2018
