Schneiderman case 'assault, not consent'

Women accusing Eric Schneiderman of assault have decided to speak out now because they will be listened to, says Ronan Farrow. The reporter was awarded a Pulitzer prize for his expose on film mogul Harvery Weinstein.

Mr Schneiderman resigned from his position as the New York Attorney General, resigned following allegations of assault by four women in Farrow's report in the New Yorker magazine.

Mr Schneiderman said he "strongly contests" the allegations.