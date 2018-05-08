Boy wakes up before doctors end life support
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boy wakes up just before his life support was to end

A 13-year-old boy from Alabama, US, regained consciousness just after his parents signed paperwork to donate his organs.

Trenton McKinley suffered severe brain trauma when he fell from a car trailer which flipped over and hit his head.

  • 08 May 2018