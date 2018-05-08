Media player
Lava swallows car in Hawaii
The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii started erupting on May 3 and has so far destroyed 26 homes and forced almost 2,000 people from their homes.
Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.
08 May 2018
