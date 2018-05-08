How Melania compares to other first ladies
Nancy Reagan had the "Just Say No" anti-drug campaign, Michelle Obama helped combat childhood obesity with "Let's Move!" and Melania Trump has just launched "Be Best", aimed at improving children's lives. Here’s how the first ladies - and their causes - compare.

