Moment police stormed Las Vegas gunman's room
Police storm Las Vegas gunman's room in bodycam video

Footage has been released of the moment police entered Stephen Paddock's suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel on 1 October 2017.

The 64-year-old opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival crowd, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others before turning the gun on himself.

  • 03 May 2018
