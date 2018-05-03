Sanders: No comment on porn star pay-off

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reporters swarm White House spokeswoman on porn star pay-off
Reporters swarm White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after the president confirmed his lawyer was reimbursed for a payment to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels.
-
03 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43980479/reporters-swarm-white-house-spokeswoman-on-porn-star-pay-offRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window