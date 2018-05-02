Apparent tornado swirls over Oklahoma

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US severe weather season kicks off with apparent tornado
After a quiet start to severe weather season, a driver in Oklahoma captured footage of a possible tornado, which later headed to Kansas.
-
02 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43980478/us-severe-weather-season-kicks-off-with-apparent-tornadoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window