Caravan migrants cross US border
Eight women and children have entered US territory at the San Ysidro crossing near San Diego.
Dozens of other migrants travelling in a caravan to seek asylum in the US have been stopped at the border.
US border officials told some 150 people, many travelling with children, that the Mexico-US border crossing near San Diego was already full.
01 May 2018
