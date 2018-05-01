Caravan migrants cross US border
Video

Eight women and children have entered US territory at the San Ysidro crossing near San Diego.

Dozens of other migrants travelling in a caravan to seek asylum in the US have been stopped at the border.

US border officials told some 150 people, many travelling with children, that the Mexico-US border crossing near San Diego was already full.

