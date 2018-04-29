Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump attends rally instead of correspondents' dinner
The US president avoided the White House Correspondents' dinner, but was still the butt of the jokes.
-
29 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43942007/donald-trump-attends-rally-instead-of-correspondents-dinnerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window