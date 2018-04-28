Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rescued bald eagle released into the wild in Canada
A rescued female bald eagle was given a traditional Native American farewell by the indigenous Mi`kmaq people.
-
28 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43933977/rescued-bald-eagle-released-into-the-wild-in-canadaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window