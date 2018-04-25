'Love for all, hatred for none' in Toronto

Media player
Toronto van attack: 'Love for all, hatred for none'
A vigil has been held in Toronto, Canada, following the van attack that left 10 people dead.
Alek Minassian, 25, was charged on Tuesday with 10 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.
25 Apr 2018
