'Trucker wall' helps prevent man's death

'Trucker wall' helps prevent man from jumping to his death
Thirteen truckers parked under an overpass after a man threatened to jump to his death from above. The man was eventually talked out of a jump and was taken to hospital.
24 Apr 2018
