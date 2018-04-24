Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump and Macron's most touching moments
From air kisses to Oval Office grooming, the best bits from an unusually affectionate state visit.
-
24 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window