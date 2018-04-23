Media player
Waffle House: Police body slam woman in cutlery fee row
When Chikesia Clemons was charged for plastic cutlery at a Waffle House in Alabama she cancelled her order and asked to speak to the district manager.
Police were called to deal with the confrontation, and the situation escalated.
Video courtesy Canita Adams
23 Apr 2018
