Nashville 'hero': 'I was saving myself'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Waffle House shooting 'hero': 'I was saving myself'

James Shaw Jr disarmed a gunman who killed four people in a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a press conference, he explained what went through his mind when it happened.

Naked gunman kills four in Waffle House

  • 23 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Nashville 'hero': 'I was terrified'