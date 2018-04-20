US police clear classroom after shooting

Media player
Florida police clear out classroom after shooting
A school shooting in Ocala, Florida, left one student wounded and the suspect in custody. The shooting occurred on a day of national protests against gun violence.
20 Apr 2018
