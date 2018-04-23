Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The ups and downs of Trump and Macron
From Nato to the Paris climate deal, and even strikes against Syria, French and US Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump have not always seen eye-to-eye.
Now Macron is Trump's guest at his first state dinner.
-
23 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window