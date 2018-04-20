Newborn makes history at US Senate - and so does her mother
Video

Tammy Duckworth's newborn makes history at US Senate vote

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth brought her baby to the floor of the US Congress' upper chamber.

Wearing a pink bonnet, Maile was allowed into the chamber after rules were changed the day before.

  • 20 Apr 2018
