Three drummed out for sock puppet oath

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
National Guard trio drummed out for sock puppet oath
Members of the Tennessee Air National Guard have been removed from their posts after using a dinosaur puppet in a re-enlistment ceremony.
-
20 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43832724/national-guard-trio-drummed-out-for-sock-puppet-oathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window