James Comey on Donald Trump and the FBI

The former director of the FBI, James Comey, has accused Donald Trump of telling lies.

“He has a habit of... telling lies, sometimes big, sometimes casual and insisting that the people around him repeat them and believe them and that stains any human," he said.

In a wide-ranging interview Mr Comey told Newsnight's Emily Maitlis that he doesn't believe the president has anyone around him to stop his impulsive behaviour.

She started by asking him if he thought he played a pivotal role in the 2016 US election.