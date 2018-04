Video

The former director of the FBI, James Comey, has told BBC Newsnight that he doesn't believe there is anyone around Donald Trump who can contain him.

In his only UK broadcast interview, Mr Comey said no one around the president is able to "stop impulsive behaviour".

President Trump has previously attacked Mr Comey for "many lies".

You can watch the full interview tonight on Newsnight at 22:30 on BBC 2.