Pompeo: 'Kim Jong-un presents risks to US'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pompeo: 'Kim Jong-un continues to present risks to US'
In a BBC interview in January, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said his agency was mindful of North Korea's threat.
-
18 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-43815229/pompeo-kim-jong-un-continues-to-present-risks-to-usRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window